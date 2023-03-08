Videos by OutKick

North Carolina’s offense was amongst the best in the nation last season, in large part due to Drake Maye. The Tar Heels finished 19th on the FBS level in terms of total offense, with their redshirt freshman quarterback completing 66.2% of his 517 pass attempts for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

Needless to say, Maye had a great first year at the helm of UNC’s offense.

However, offensive coordinator Phil Longo left Chapel Hill for the same job at Wisconsin during the offseason. Based on Longo’s track record of frustrating red zone inefficiency, it might actually be a good thing for the Tar Heels, but the departure will require a learning curve.

Maye has to learn a new (though similar) offense under new OC Chip Lindsey. The 48-year-old most recently served in the same role at UCF, where the Knights finished 26th in scoring, 11th in yards per game and eighth in rushing.

He brings a similar approach to the game as Longo, with speed as a priority.

Wednesday marked Lindsey’s first official day with his new offense as North Carolina opened its spring practice. Maye is already liking what he is seeing from his new play-caller, who head coach Mack Brown let him help vet.

Coach Brown, he was nice to let me kind of talk to the offensive coordinator candidates and, you know, Coach Lindsey right off the bat jumped off. — Drake Maye

Lindsey’s track record of success with quarterbacks stood out to the former four-star recruit. As did his background, specifically his Yellowhammer State upbringing.

He was awesome. Country bumpkin from Alabama. No, but he’s proved he’s coached some good quarterbacks. You know, Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham. So, he’s got some proof in the pudding and I think that’s the big thing. — Drake Maye

In addition to the on-field prowess, Maye also appreciates what Lindsey brings to the room.

And also, he’s just fun to be around. Us quarterbacks have joy being around him and being in the meetings and looking forward to the rest of spring ball. — Drake Maye

Should Maye replicate or exceed the same success that he found last season in 2023, the Tar Heels are a dark horse team to watch for the College Football Playoff. The only question is whether the team’s newest “country bumpkin” and his offense will be able to excel in the same way.