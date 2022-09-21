North Carolina welcomes Notre Dame to Chapel Hill this weekend in a big-time matchup, but that doesn’t mean talking about rival NC State is off-limits. Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye took the time to take an innocent, G-rated jab at his school’s rival. But then he felt the need to issue an apology.

While meeting with the media earlier this week, Maye was asked about his decision to stay in-state and sign with the Tar Heels out of high school. The redshirt freshman gave a perfectly fine answer while taking a friendly shot at the Wolfpack.

“I didn’t want to miss out on the home state, seeing Sam being a hometown kid, too. … Whether you want to admit it or not, growing up in Carolina, you’re gonna be a Carolina fan,” Maye explained. “Some people may say State, but really people who go to State just can’t get into Carolina.”

#UNC QB Drake Maye: “I didn’t want to miss out on the home state… growing up in Carolina, you’re gonna be a Carolina fan. Some people may say State, but really people who go to State just can’t get into Carolina…” pic.twitter.com/z7zVHvFEbI — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) September 20, 2022

It Wasn’t Long Before Maye Walked Back The Jab

There was absolutely nothing wrong with his comments, but given that we’re living in the year 2022, Drake Maye felt the need to apologize for his joke about NC State.

I made a remark today about NC State, and I want to apologize. I was answering a question about playing in-state and said something I shouldn’t have. I said it as a joke but it was inappropriate. I feel bad and need to do a better job representing our program and this University. — Drake Maye (@DrakeMaye2) September 21, 2022

I get that Maye wants to be as perfect as humanly possible, but humans aren’t perfect, and friendly trash talk between two rivals is what makes rivalries so great.

This is just the latest example of how soft sports, and America in general, have become.

Maybe North Carolina told Maye to issue an apology, which would be on-brand for the left-leaning university, but nevertheless, it’s a bad look.

People with a pulse called Maye out for issuing an apology that wasn’t needed.

This program is so soft from top to bottom https://t.co/1f9GLR0ivA — Jake (@PghJake_) September 21, 2022

Remember when rivals could poke fun at each other without people having to put out an apology post? We are so soft now https://t.co/Q26ueFowIw — Isaac Weaver (@Isaac_Weaver14) September 21, 2022

It's a kinda-funny joke that has been told a million times. Certainly no reason to apologize for something so minor, even in 2022. What's next, apologizing for touchdown passes?



Good lord, we're getting softer by the minute. https://t.co/gyQmr3tWx6 pic.twitter.com/IpG1q9yS03 — Pat Donovan🎙 (@PatDonovanRadio) September 21, 2022

It was funny, why does the dude need to apologize for something that is obviously a joke. https://t.co/Vx8Wgvwn5b — Braden Maxwell (@BradenAMaxwell) September 21, 2022

I'm way more disappointed that he was told to apologize for this. Let him lean into it and be a villain for the fans. It's good for the rivalry https://t.co/JUXohLJLFp — Zero Sum Hoops (@zerosumhoops) September 21, 2022