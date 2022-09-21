North Carolina welcomes Notre Dame to Chapel Hill this weekend in a big-time matchup, but that doesn’t mean talking about rival NC State is off-limits. Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye took the time to take an innocent, G-rated jab at his school’s rival. But then he felt the need to issue an apology.
While meeting with the media earlier this week, Maye was asked about his decision to stay in-state and sign with the Tar Heels out of high school. The redshirt freshman gave a perfectly fine answer while taking a friendly shot at the Wolfpack.
“I didn’t want to miss out on the home state, seeing Sam being a hometown kid, too. … Whether you want to admit it or not, growing up in Carolina, you’re gonna be a Carolina fan,” Maye explained. “Some people may say State, but really people who go to State just can’t get into Carolina.”
It Wasn’t Long Before Maye Walked Back The Jab
There was absolutely nothing wrong with his comments, but given that we’re living in the year 2022, Drake Maye felt the need to apologize for his joke about NC State.
I get that Maye wants to be as perfect as humanly possible, but humans aren’t perfect, and friendly trash talk between two rivals is what makes rivalries so great.
This is just the latest example of how soft sports, and America in general, have become.
Maybe North Carolina told Maye to issue an apology, which would be on-brand for the left-leaning university, but nevertheless, it’s a bad look.
People with a pulse called Maye out for issuing an apology that wasn’t needed.
Follow Mark Harris on Twitter: @itismarkharris
