Drake Curse Lives On, Rapper Loses Six Figures On UFC Bout

At this point, maybe athletes should pay Drake to bet against them.

The rapper — who is famous for making terrible music (yeah, I said it) and also cursing various sports teams and fighters — put $700,000 on Sean Strickland to defeat Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 Saturday night.

Drake shared a picture of his bet slip, which was potentially worth nearly $1.4 million, on Instagram and confirmed he would be in Toronto to personally back Strickland ahead of his first middleweight title defense.

🚨| Drake has confirmed that he will be in attendance at #UFC297 tonight in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. 🇨🇦



The Canadian music artist has bet $700,000 on Sean Strickland to defeat Dricus Du Plessis in the main event. 😳🏆#UFC297 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/csCAqXm9dJ — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) January 20, 2024

Well, guess how that turned out?

Strickland fell in a split decision defeat to Dricus du Plessis, who did enough during the bloody battle to convince judges to score the fight 48-47 in his favor.

Du Plessis became the first South African champion in UFC history, and Drake became $700,000 poorer.

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In Drake’s defense, it’s just as difficult to always pick the loser as it is to always pick the winner.

And he’s really good at picking the loser.

Like the time he famously wagered $500,000 on Israel Adesanya to KO Strickland at UFC 293 last September. Or when he ended the year by losing $250,000 at UFC 296 when he bet on Leon Edwards to KO Colby Covington.

Drake will have a chance to redeem himself when UFC 298 goes to Anaheim on Feb. 17. But maybe he should just put his piles of cash to good use and donate them to charity instead.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.