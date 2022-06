Dan Dakich sounded off on the latest warped reality from the left: Why do we have to have drag queens in our schools?

“We don’t need some dude running around dressed like a chick,” he said. “We need you to do what we’re paying you to do: teach our children reading, writing and arithmetic.”

Here’s everything Dan had to say on Don’t @ Me:

