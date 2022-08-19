DraftKings UFC 278 Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 Instantly on Usman v Edwards

UFC 278 is set for Saturday (8/20) night and DraftKings Sportsbook is giving all new users an incredible offer to unlock $200 in free bets for placing only a $5 bet on any UFC 278 fight. That represents an incredible 40/1 odds boost.

>>Outkick readers can LOCK IN this offer by clicking here NOW<<

The UFC 278 main event is the welterweight title main bout between Kamaur Usman (-380) and Leon Edwards (+255). These two fighters first fought in 2015, with Usman defeating Edwards by unanimous decision.

Usman is the clear favorite to win at -380 ($100 bet profits $26), but there are a variety of bets (method of victory, total rounds, winning method) available for each fight where you will likely find better value.

DraftKings UFC Promo: How to claim

Click here to add the DraftKings Sportsbook UFC 278 promo to your account

Complete your registration with DraftKings Sportsbook

Wager $5 on any UFC 278 fight

Claim $200 in Free Bets plus any winnings from your initial bet

This promotion is for an instant bonus, meaning your pick doesn’t need to win for you to collect the $200 in free bets. It’s that easy!

So, if you’re new to sports betting and thinking about opening an account for football season, this opening weekend boost is the perfect way to start. You’ve got a solid opportunity to build your bankroll with the DraftKings Sportsbook!

Bet $5; win $200. It doesn’t get much better than that. Lock in this incredible offer NOW.