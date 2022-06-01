DraftKings Sportsbook: Get $150 in Free Bets Instantly, When you Bet $5 on the NBA Finals

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new users an incredible opportunity to turn $5 into $150 when they bet on the NBA Finals.

Here’s the deal: Bet $5 on any team to win an NBA Playoff game and DraftKings Sportsbook will give you $150 in Free Bets, win or lose. Outkick readers can LOCK in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

The free bets are paid out instantly, meaning your pick doesn’t need to cover a spread or win outright. You only need to place a $5 bet on the NBA Finals to claim this offer.

If you’ve been thinking about opening an account but waiting for the right time, look no further. You’ve got an excellent opportunity to start your DraftKings Sportsbook betting career with significant profit during the NBA Playoffs.

Here are the full details on how to claim this promotion:

Available to new DraftKings Sportsbook users only.