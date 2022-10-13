DraftKings Sportsbook: 40-1 Odds for Commanders-Bears

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears square off tonight at 8:15 pm ET for Thursday Night Football. And Outkick partner, DraftKings Sportsbook, is giving new users an opportunity to win $200 in free bets after placing a single $5 bet on the game. That’s a ridiculous 40-1 odds boost on any bet just for signing up. This could very well be the best new user promotion you see the rest of the season from any sportsbook.

Here’s the deal: Bet $5 on either the Commanders or Bears to win (moneyline bet) and DraftKings Sportsbook will load your account with $200 in free bets if your team wins. That represents an unbelievable 40-to-1 odds boost. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

If you’re new to sports betting or simply haven’t gotten around to signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook yet, there is no better way to get started than with this amazing offer. Simply bet $5, Win $200 when your first moneyline bet wins.

You can click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and claim this offer.