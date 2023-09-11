DraftKings Runs ‘Never Forget’ 9/11 Parlay Featuring New York Teams

Videos by OutKick

DraftKings ran an absurd parlay promotion Monday on the anniversary of 9/11.

Monday marks the 22-year anniversary of al-Qaeda terrorists killing thousands of Americans on September 11, 2001.

It was one of the darkest days in American history, and even decades later, it’s still incredibly sad and painful for many.

In the aftermath of 9/11, a box of patches taken from dead New York City firefighters was delivered to a highly-classified military unit in North Carolina with one message:



"Go kill those motherf*ckers."



That's exactly what they did. Never forget. https://t.co/A00NreoIRJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2023

For DraftKings, it was a chance to cook up a parlay featuring teams in New York City – a city that suffered the worst of the attack. The popular gaming company ran a “NEVER FORGET” promo for 9/11 that featured the Mets, Yankees and Jets.

No, this isn’t a joke. DraftKings actually went ahead and posted this promo. The company has since apologized, but it won’t make much of a difference at this point.

DraftKings created this "Never Forget" 9/11 parlay featuring three New York teams.



It was taken down after several hours. pic.twitter.com/7crexkTfic — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 11, 2023

DraftKings runs insane 9/11 parlay.

What is there to even say about this? I had to triple check to make sure this was even real. It seemed so tone-deaf that it was impossible to be real.

Well, it’s 100% real, but is no longer up, according to the New York Post. The parlay was pulled after being up for several hours.

Just mind-bogglingly stupid and unnecessary.

Thousands of Americans died on 9/11. Families were destroyed. Children went to bed that night with one parent no longer alive. War had come to America.

It’s a very somber and serious situation. It’s not something to be used to push your business forward. I mean, can we also now expect a parlay on December 7 so people remember Pearl Harbor?

DraftKings runs insane 9/11 parlay featuring New York teams. The parlay was later pulled. (Photo by Robert Giroux/Getty Images)

Everyone makes mistakes, and that’s what this is. It’s just hard to understand how something like this was ever green lit. Not a single person in the process stated, “You know what? We really don’t need a 9/11 parlay. We just don’t need it!” Apparently not, and DraftKings is now getting destroyed online. Keep things simple, and that includes not running a parlay featuring teams from the city attacked.