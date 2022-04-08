Dr. Oz Was Paid A Healthy Pile Of Money To Host ‘Jeopardy’

Two weeks of work for Dr. Mehmet Oz as a Jeopardy guest host turned into a nice haul for the cardiothoracic surgeon-turned-TV personality. According to financial disclosures tied to his run as a Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, it was revealed that Dr. Oz was paid $269,000 to host ‘Jeopardy’ for two weeks.

Really quick math tells us that Dr. Oz, who directed the money to an undisclosed charity, was paid nearly $27,000 a day for the TV job. That’s not bad money for a charity if you can find that type of work.

The doctor’s stint as host came with plenty of controversy as the lib libs called for a ‘Jeopardy’ boycott over his medical advice that they didn’t agree with.

Even though viewers were completely outraged over Oz’s guest-hosting gig, the doctor stayed above the fray and shared with viewers what it meant to be hosting a show made famous by his friend.

“You know, I was so fortunate to become friends with Alex, and I visited him and this show as often as I could,” Oz told viewers. “One of my favorite memories was of Alex showing me, with immense pride, a room full of letters and support for him from you, from his fans. And of all of his achievements he was most proud of his connection with all of you at home.”

Oz’s financial disclosures also noted that he was paid a $2 million salary for his work on “The Dr. Oz Show” and $7 million in money tied to Oz Media.