Dr. Makary tells Clay Travis, the public wants honesty and scientific facts

Dr. Makary joined Clay Travis to discuss the top ten states to have COVID-related issues at the highest level, which Clay highlighted are all states with high vaccination rates.

Dr. Makary pointed out that the message is very clear, “the vaccine in people who are at risk downgrades the severity of illness and we still really have not heard that message.”

The OutKick founder also touched on kids in masks and kids getting vaccinated with Dr. Makary, who voiced that “people are just ignoring [the] data.”

Watch Clay Travis’ full discussion with Dr. Makary here: