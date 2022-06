Clay Travis joined ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ on Wednesday night, where he reacted to Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Fauci, getting COVID-19.

In his lighthearted rant with Jesse Watters, Clay said, “I think this is what happens when you don’t get the fifth shot.”

The OutKick founder continued, posing the question, “what would have to happen for Fauci to admit that the Covid shot doesn’t work that well?”

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: