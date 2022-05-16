Dr. Fauci Says He’ll Quit If Trump Comes Back In 2024; Clay Travis Calls It ‘Greatest Endorsement’

One matter bringing members of the left, right and center together is how much Dr. Anthony Fauci has been hamming it up in the spotlight throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And how terribly he’s handled pandemic-era restrictions.
Well, there’s good news for all after Fauci announced the terms on which he’ll officially retire as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Fauci stopped by CNN for an interview on Sunday, speaking with Jim Acosta about the chances of former President Donald Trump returning to the White House.
The 81-year-old epidemiologist made one point clear: if Trump comes back into office in 2024, he’ll announce his retirement.
Fauci stated the following, “If you look at the history of what the response was during the administration, I think, you know, at best, you can say it wasn’t optimal. And I think just, history will speak for itself about that.”
From curated media appearances to backpedaling his decisions from the start of the pandemic by using Trump as a scapegoat, audiences are witnessing Fauci’s lack of adequacy or accountability as a reliable influence for public health policy.
OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to Fauci’s latest comments.
He stated that Fauci’s pledge may very well act like steroids for a Donald Trump 2024 presidential campaign, if Americans know it’ll get Fauci to hit the road.
Maybe Fauci can turn to the MLB when he hangs up the lab coat.
