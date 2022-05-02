Dr. Fauci Parties with Don Lemon Before Skipping Correspondents’ Dinner Because of Covid

Saturday, Dr. Anthony Fauci skipped the White House Correspondents’ Dinner because he said COVID “is not over.” So instead of risking catching the virus at the event, Fauci risked it all at a crowded pre-party the same night, as reported by the Daily Mail, with CNN host Don Lemon.

Here’s Fauci assessing his personal health risk at the 27th Annual White House Correspondents’ Weekend Garden Brunch:

Fauci bailed on attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner because of “individual assessment of my personal risk." …..so he just went to the crowed pre-parties #WHCD pic.twitter.com/OEkX9OuYHL — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) May 1, 2022

The logic here is that because Fauci is quadruple-vaxxed he can attend pre-parties but not the actual party. In other words, there’s no logic at all.

No, I don’t believe the conspiracy that Dr. Fauci skipped the White House Correspondents’ Dinner because even he finds event host Trevor Noah nauseating.

See, Fauci is a lying hack. He didn’t attend the event because it gave him an excuse to make an appearance on ABC, which he did to declare that he would miss the dinner.

Moreover, it’s telling to see Don Lemon cozying up with another frequent guest on his show. Lemon claims to be a “journalist,” a claim no one takes seriously, yet continues to develop friendships with the subjects whom he covers.

Notably, Lemon tipped off his pal racist liar Jussie Smollett that the police and the authorities didn’t buy his made-up race-attack story.

So when is Fauci going back on Don Lemon Tonight to answer the tough questions? Tonight?