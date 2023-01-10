Dr. Dre Makes Marjorie Taylor Greene Stop Using His Song In Grandstanding Letter From Lawyer

Dr. Dre is beefing with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Or, at the very least, his lawyer is on his behalf.

It all started when Greene posted a video of herself walking through the halls of congress set to the rapper’s hit song “Still D..R.E.” Greene used the video to celebrate the election of House Speaker Kevin McCarthey, using the caption “They can’t stop what’s coming.”

Well, one thing that was stopped was Greene’s use of the gangsta rap classic.

The first step was hitting up the folks at Twitter, who promptly took down her video for violating copyright laws. The social media platform also locked the congresswoman’s account.

I don’t like when artists do this, even though I recognize they’re within their right to. Who would see Greene’s video and think “Clearly she’s got the Dr. Dre stamp of approval.”

How many other unlicensed uses of Dre’s music do you think are floating around the internet? Several million?

It’s hard not to think that if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes posted a video like that, you wouldn’t hear a peep from Dre or his legal team. So are they trying to protect Dre’s music, or just trying to get some left-wing political street cred?

I think the latter is probably true.

That really should have been the end of the situation. Greene used the song, Dre’s camp said, “Hey, knock it off.”

However, Dre’s lawyers really wanted to hammer the point home that they didn’t want her using his music.

Dre’s Lawyer Went From Cease And Desist Mode To Grandstanding In A Second

“Mr. Young [Dre] has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music,” lawyer Howard King wrote.

That’s all well and good, artists can license or not license their music to whoever they want.

But, then came an act of political grandstanding that made me cringe so hard I think I heard my back crack.

King went from having a legitimate gripe to political clout chasing on a dime. He wrote, “you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on.”

Who knows if that was Dre directive — I’m inclined to think it wasn’t seeing as he’s busy selling headphones. I think King may have gone a little rogue with a few of these lines.

Does every single moment of every single day have to become an exercise in political grandstanding?

Yes, it would seem it does.

“We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”

King went on to set a deadline for Greene to comply with his and his client’s demands. The lawyer asked Greene to “please provide me with written confirmation that you have complied with these demands before January 11, 2023 by 5:00 pm EST.”

TMZ reached out to Greene before King sent his letter on Dre’s behalf. In her statement, Greene took a swipe at Dre’s lyrics.

“While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” she said.

That’s a fair point. We’ll keep an eye on this to see if it’s the end of the most unusual rap beef in recent memory.

