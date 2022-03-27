Dr. David Chao: Villanova Moves On To Final Four Without Key Player

Justin Moore, Villanova’s second leading scorer, was injured in the waning moments of their Elite Eight victory Saturday. The Wildcats will have to seek the title without him next weekend.

By video analysis, it is clear that he tore his right Achilles tendon and will need surgery. Head coach Jay Wright had no specifics but admitted that the outlook was “probably not good for Justin.”

Here is the video which shows a classic mechanism of Achilles tear near the heel but one can see the ripple in the calf muscle higher up as it recoils with the snap. Moore immediately lost the ability of his right foot to push off and falls to the ground.

Unfortunately clear right Achilles tendon rupture by video for #JustinMoore. Too bad. @NovaMBB will head to Final Four without him. Full details posting at https://t.co/LlUJEOni8A pic.twitter.com/jLfvsVQrIM — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) March 27, 2022

The team did indicate X-rays were normal which is always the case with an Achilles tear. An MRI is pending before any formal announcement but Villanova already knows as this is an easy and simple clinical diagnosis.

Moore will be able to recovery fully but will need surgery. Notably, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had recent Achilles ruptures and have returned to full form after repair but that path can be a year in length.

His Final Four dreams are done but at least his basketball career is not.