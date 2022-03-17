Dr. David Chao: Steph Curry Foot Injury and Return Timeline

The Warriors star Steph Curry was injured yesterday and he left the game.

X-rays were negative and a MRI showed a foot sprain. Curry may have some St. Patrick’s day luck as by video analysis he avoid more serious injuries like high ankle sprain, turf toe or Lisfranc fracture. He likely has a sprain of the metatarsal ligaments in his left foot. This injury is not related to Curry’s chronic ankle sprain issues.

This foot sprain is likely to end the majority of the rest of his regular season but Curry has a reasonable chance to return to the playoffs.

The return of the Warriors big 3 lasted just over one game. Klay Thompson had been out for 2 seasons with ACL and Achilles tear and Draymond Green just returned from his back issues the game before.

Now the Warriors will need to finish the regular season without Curry. The good news is he should be close to 100% for the start of the playoffs in about a month. Let’s hope Curry, Thompson and Green can all stay on the court going forward.