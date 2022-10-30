Dr. David Chao: Brutal UFC Knee Injury From Leg Lock But Valiantly Continues

Phil Dawes suffered a significant knee ligament injury from Roman Dolidze in UFC Vegas 63 and tried to continue to fight on an unstable knee. Dawes refused to submit to a leg lock and Dolidze only let go because he felt the knee ligament pop but Dawes valiantly continued. His lack of mobility led to his subsequent knock out.

The torquing on his leg lead to a likely high grade MCL tear/sprain. His opponent let him up thinking the fight would be called but that was not the case. This left Dawes limping around the ring on an unstable knee and changing his fighting stance. Dolidze finally caught up to the wounded fighter for the knock out.

The hope and expectation is that Hawes can avoid surgery. His MCL should heal over the next 8-12 weeks with only rehab.

It was amazing that he tried to continue when his opponent let him up thinking the fight was over after the knee popped. In retrospect, the ringside physician or referee should have stopped the fight.

This is just another example of how UFC is just a different sport.