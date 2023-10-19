Double Play For Astros Vs. Rangers Game 4

Videos by OutKick

Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 ET

The battle of Texas just got more interesting last night as the Astros took down the Rangers as the road team has now won all three games in this series. We were able to get a win in that one and now we are going for another victory tonight. Both teams are still very much alive in this series and now Game 4 will either tie it up or put the Rangers on the verge of going to the World Series.

The Astros beat out the Rangers for the division to end the season, and now must once again overcome them. After being in second place most of the season, Houston was able to finally steal the division title in the last week of the season. So, now as they see themselves down 2-1 in the series, they are looking to win the game and even up the series. If they do that, they at guarantee that they at least get to go back home for one more game. Last night, the Astros bats finally came alive and they were able to hand the Rangers their first loss of the season. They look to make it two in a row with Jose Urquidy takes the ball for the Astros. Urquidy produced a solid outing in his sole start for the Astros this postseason going 5.2 innings and allowing just two solo home runs to the Twins. He was injured for a lot of the season, so he hasn’t faced the Rangers this season. However, he has faced most of the hitters a reasonable number of times and has held them to just a .218 average.

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 6: Aroldis Chapman #45 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on September 6, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Rangers could take this game and get a commanding 3-1 lead over the Astros, leaving them with potentially three chances to advance to the World Series. I feel like most of the country is rooting for the Rangers over the Astros, but to be honest, I am not sure it will happen. I feel like their offense, which has been great this year and even carried forward in the postseason, might start pressing a bit if they fall behind in a game. Last night was only the second time in the postseason they’ve been behind in a game, and the first time they gave up a run in the bottom of the first and then took the lead in the top of the second. In order to try and keep the Astros off the board they turn to Andrew Heaney. He had a decent enough season for the Rangers this year, but this will be just his second start of the postseason and he only went 3.2 innings. It wasn’t a bad performance as he allowed two hits over that stretch and just one earned run. Heaney faced the Astros four times in the regular season and the Rangers went 2-2. He completed 19.2 innings and allowed just six earned runs. In the first two games he didn’t allow a run though.

I think this game is likely an under as both teams realize the importance of the game. I also think the Astros win it and we start getting a real battle between these two teams. Heaney will likely be yanked at the first sign of trouble. As far as Urquidy, I do give him a bit of an edge in this game. I’m going to play a half unit on the over and a half unit on the Astros to win the game.

