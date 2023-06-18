Double Dodgers Bet Against Giants

Videos by OutKick

Giants vs. Dodgers, 4:10 ET

Don’t look now, but I’ve been pretty hot on the diamond lately with a 5-1 record over the past three days. Still, in this business it is a what have you done for me lately world – and win is what I’m looking to do for you once again today. I’ve sniffed out a good one for us to play and I think we can take down another win this weekend in a game between the Giants and the Dodgers.

The Giants are holding strong in their desire to remain relevant at least through the trade deadline. They’ve made it so they are above .500 and although I’d give them about a 3% chance of making the postseason this year, they are playing decent baseball lately. I’ve brought this up before, but the team is like a roller coaster. When they are hot, they are very hot and winning everything. When they are cold, they are ice cold and racking up losses. One guy that has been a consistent for them this season is Logan Webb. As their defacto Ace of the staff, Webb has performed admirably with a 3.15 ERA for the year. He has struggled on the road with a 4.01 ERA, even though he was strong against the Cardinals in his last road start. He posted a quality start and went seven strong innings with just three earned runs allowed. He faced the Dodgers once this season and allowed one earned run over six innings. He did allow four total runs, including two home runs, so it wasn’t all good news.

Logan Webb takes on the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

I was actually fairly concerned about the Dodgers when this season started. They weren’t looking like the team we’ve seen for the past few years that raced out to a big start and kept moving forward. They were looking, well, average. They finally clicked and racked up wins, but still aren’t that distant from .500. One bad week could bring them back down to the Giants territory. However, they are lucky to have today’s starter, Tony Gonsolin, on the mound because he is someone that they are able to rely on every five days to stop the bleeding. Gonsolin hasn’t pitched a ton this season, but when he has, he has been awesome. He currently has a 1.93 ERA and it is lower at home than overall. He hasn’t had to take on the Giants yet this season, but has a successful 5-for-26 track record against their hitters. He’s made me a ton of money and there is no reason to expect he won’t yet again.

I think we are actually getting a steal at Gonsolin at -135 to win this game. He typically only goes five or six innings so we probably can grab him in the first five if the price is reasonable where you are playing. I also like the under 8.5 for the game. Both pitchers are reasonable enough to rely on, so I’ll play the under, but it will be for less than I play the Dodgers moneyline.

