Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman Apologizes For Bold Punch To The Facemask Of Saints Defender

Carolina Panthers’ RB D’Onta Foreman apologized this week for throwing a punch at Saints defender Marcus Davenport during Sunday’s game.

The tussle took place early in the third quarter after the two got up from a play yapping at each other. Davenport took a swipe at Foreman, who then retaliated by bravely throwing a fist at Davenport’s facemask.

Like a headbutt where absolutely nobody wins, it was a bold move.

#Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman and #Saints DE Marcus Davenport were ejected for throwing punches.



D’Onta Foreman issues apology after ill-timed punch

Yeah, that doesn’t seem worth it. It wasn’t even a great shot, and maybe that was for the best, because that has ‘broken fingers’ written all over it.

Punching someone in the face already doesn’t feel great, but you can deal with it. But locking fingers and going at someone with a helmet on? Seems like a lose-lose to me.

Anyway, both players were tossed from the game, and Foreman apologized after the fact.

D’Onta Foreman wasn’t happy with Marcus Davenport.

“To the organization, my teammates, and our amazing fans, I sincerely and truly apologize for my actions in yesterday’s game and not being available,” he said in a statement. “My actions were totally out of my character.

“I am deeply regretful of everything that happened and assure you it will never happen again. I absolutely love being a Panther and wholeheartedly look forward to this journey together.”

The good news for Foreman was the Panthers still won the game, 10-7, despite Sam Darnold completing 5 of 15 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions.

What a stat line.