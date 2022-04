Mask mandates are no more on airplanes and Dan Dakich fired back on the lunacy of them in the first place.

“The two-year mask mandate on airplanes, in airports, is over,” Dakich said on Tuesday. “Down goes mask mandate! The science said it really didn’t matter, it took airlines a total of six hours to get rid of this …”

Here’s more of what he had to say on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich:

