Don’t @ Me: ‘Biden Already Calling For Masks Back On Planes’

After firing back on the lunacy of mask mandates and celebrating the two-year wait for masks to be no-more on airplanes and in airports on Tuesday, Dan Dakich had some thoughts to share on Don’t @ Me Wednesday as the Department of Justice planned to appeal the federal judge’s ruling.

The department said it will appeal a federal judge’s ruling if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decides that masks should remain in place past the current assessment period. The current CDC policy, put in place in February 2021 to limit the spread of COVID, was set to expire on May 3.

But as of Wednesday evening, the CDC has asked the DOJ to proceed with an appeal in Health Freedom Defense Fund.

UPDATE: CDC NOT ENFORCING MASK MANDATE ON PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION FOLLOWING FLORIDA’S COURT DECISION

The mask mandate was overturned by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida, who ruled the CDC had exceeded its authority by incorrectly describing the requirement as a form of “sanitation.”

“I’m the commissioner of common sense,” Dakich said on Wednesday morning. “I’m the person who says, ‘hey look, I can look at both sides’ … I want to have a party that is just common sense. Not left, not right — no. Just common sense.”

On Wednesday morning, Dakich said he isn’t mad at the fact that the Department of Justice is going to take a “wait and see” approach to file an appeal to the ruling — he said that makes sense.

“I’m not mad if the Department of Justice says, ‘hey look, we are going to wait and we’re going to see and if the CDC deems it necessary, we’re going to appeal.'”

Here’s everything Dakich had to say about it:

“My only hope is these mask mandates remain lifted and we can walk into an airport or onto a plane and not have to wear that freakin mask,” he said.

