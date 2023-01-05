Don’t Expect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray To Play At The Start of Next Season

Are the Arizona Cardinals a doomed franchise?

As the Cardinals prepare to start backup quarterback David Blough under center this week, the team is counting the minutes until two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray can healthily return.

Unfortunately, it won’t be until weeks into next season.

After Murray underwent successful ACL surgery on Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave his rough expectation on when he’ll see Kyler back in action.

Of course, assuming that Kingsbury is back with the 4-12 Cardinals next year.

Kyler Murray May Not Be Back Till Halfway Through 2023-24 Season

Kingsbury spoke with ESPN, also reflecting on shutting second-stringer Colt McCoy for the rest of the year, knowing the team will have to use him with Murray out indefinitely.

“It was tough,” Kingsbury said. “[Colt] wanted to play, and it’s just in our situation with … probably not having Kyler start the year, it’s the right thing to do.”

Murray suffered the ACL tear late in the season, in Week 14 against the New England Patriots.

The Cardinals have been setting expectations of not seeing Murray with the ACL tear return timeline placed around 8-10 months. And with a mobile QB like Murray, the team will not be interested in rushing him back. Also taking into account the $230.5 million contract he signed in the offseason.

For reference on the ACL return, no case has been more prominent this year than star wideout Odell Beckham Jr., whose ACL tear from February 2022 has kept him from signing with a team 11 months later.

Kyler posted a photo Wednesday after his surgery with the following caption: “ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers,” Murray posted via Twitter. “I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express; I’ll be back.”

ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers. I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back.🥋 pic.twitter.com/1wmj37ZtyK — Kyler Murray (@K1) January 4, 2023

Kyler finished his 2022 season with 2,368 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kingsbury can hold onto his job until Murray returns.