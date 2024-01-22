Chiefs’ Donovan Smith Accuses Bills Of Shutting Off Hot Water After The Game

Videos by OutKick

You know what every athlete wants after playing a hard-fought NFL postseason game in frigid temperatures? A refreshing, ice cold shower.

OK, not really. But according to Donovan Smith, that’s exactly the scenario Kansas City Chiefs players faced after knocking off the Buffalo Bills Sunday night. The Chiefs’ offensive lineman claims someone shut off the hot water in the visiting locker room at Highmark Stadium after the game.

“Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh it’s all good we got that Dub today,” Smith posted on X.

Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh its all good we got that Dub today #ChiefsKingdom — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) January 22, 2024

One fan, who goes by Cannon, tried to give the Bills the benefit of the doubt.

“Not to be that guy, but the Bills could’ve been out of hot water lol,” he wrote on X, adding: “They did JUST get hit by a winter storm.”

Smith replied, with a shrug emoji: “I just know it was hot then it wasn’t.”

🤷🏾‍♂️ I just know it was hot then it wasn’t — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) January 22, 2024

Stadium Owners Say Donovan Smith Is Mistaken

But Eerie County, which owns Highmark Stadium, said these claims just aren’t true.

“This is false,” press secretary Peter Anderson said. “There is no way to turn hot water off on one side or the other. There are two huge hot water tanks which feed both home and away locker rooms.”

If the Chiefs did experience any issues, Anderson claims, it was likely due to high demand.

“It is no different than in your home,” Anderson added, “When the water runs continuously, it will struggle to keep up with demand. Everything for hot water in the locker rooms was upgraded in recent renovations.”

But hot water or not, Buffalo wasn’t exactly hospitable to the visiting team. Bills Mafia even pelted Chiefs players with snowballs as they headed into the tunnel after the 27-24 win.

#Bills fans throwing snowballs at Patrick Mahomes as he’s running off the field 💀



They are understandably frustrated

pic.twitter.com/efjAT2YFcn — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 22, 2024

“Never got hit wit so many snowballs in my life,” Chiefs defensive back Jaylen Watson wrote on X. “Very classy GG tho.”

I guess I’d be mad too if I spent hours shoveling snow in the bitter cold only to watch my team get booted from the playoffs.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.