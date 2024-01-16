Donovan McNabb Believes Eagles GM Howie Roseman Should Be More On Hot Seat Than Nick Sirianni

Videos by OutKick

Fingers are being pointed at many different people within the Philadelphia Eagles organization after their disastrous end to the season. While there is enough blame to go around for everybody, Donovan McNabb believes that general manager Howie Roseman should be held more responsible for the disaster than he appears to be.

On the most recent episode of ‘The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb,’ the Philadelphia legend joined Armando Salguero to not only talk about the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night but also look ahead to the future of the organization.

After limping into the postseason and losing in the first round of the playoffs many are questioning whether or not Nick Sirianni is the right head coach moving forward, but for McNabb, he thinks his seat isn’t nearly as warm as Roseman’s.

“Who’s tied to Nick Sirianni? That would be Howie Roseman, the GM that everyone loved and thought ‘he has the magic touch’ and ‘he’s going out to get everyone to win now,'” McNabb said. “Howie Roseman is more on the hot seat to me than Nick Sirianni.”

After predicting multiple assistant coaches will be fired in Philadelphia and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will land a head coaching job, McNabb got back on the topic of Roseman.

“I think Howie Roseman is on the hot seat,” he emphatically said.

Roseman has been with the Eagles since 2000 when he began as an intern with the franchise before working his way to the general manager role in 2010, the year McNabb was traded to the Washington Redskins.

He’s only two years removed from being named PFWA Executive of the Year for the second time in his career and was in the front office when the Eagles hoisted the Lombardi in 2018, but that’s all in the past.

The NFL is very much a ‘what have you done for me lately’ league, and McNabb thinks more need to assimilate that mindset with Roseman heading into the offseason.

