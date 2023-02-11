Videos by OutKick

Of the many storylines to come out of this Sunday’s Super Bowl, the health of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle remains near the top. Is the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ready to go?

Despite him not being listed on the team’s injury report on Friday, Donovan McNabb says that he knows Mahomes isn’t healthy. He also jabbed at Andy Reid’s double standard when it comes to his quarterbacks and ankle injuries during an appearance on OutKick 360.

Donovan McNabb and Patrick Mahomes both played for Andy Reid. (Images via Getty Images)

McNabb, who played 10 years in Philadelphia under Reid, broke his ankle during a game against the Cardinals in 2002. It was initially diagnosed as a sprained ankle, so he went back into the game with a noticeable limp and completed 20-of-25 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a 24-point win.