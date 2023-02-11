Videos by OutKick
Of the many storylines to come out of this Sunday’s Super Bowl, the health of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle remains near the top. Is the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ready to go?
Despite him not being listed on the team’s injury report on Friday, Donovan McNabb says that he knows Mahomes isn’t healthy. He also jabbed at Andy Reid’s double standard when it comes to his quarterbacks and ankle injuries during an appearance on OutKick 360.
McNabb, who played 10 years in Philadelphia under Reid, broke his ankle during a game against the Cardinals in 2002. It was initially diagnosed as a sprained ankle, so he went back into the game with a noticeable limp and completed 20-of-25 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a 24-point win.
It remains one of the gutsiest performances in NFL history. Up there with McNabb’s performance is what Mahomes did against the Bills. It was very clear that he was in significant pain throughout the entire Divisional Round game.
However, Reid and the Eagles medical staff did not clear McNabb to finish out the season after later discovering the fracture. Reid and the Chiefs medical staff did clear Mahomes to play in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl with his high ankle sprain.
They are two different injuries, obviously, but that isn’t stopping McNabb from pointing out the difference in how they were handled!
He joined Chad Withrow and Jonathan Hutton at Super Bowl LVII on Friday and discussed a variety of topics, from his time playing under Reid to his prediction for the big game. Amidst the conversation, McNabb said that he “knows [Mahomes] is not healthy enough to play,” but that admires how he is “willing to be out there with his team.”
Here is OutKick 360’s full conversation with Donovan McNabb: