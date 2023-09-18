Donovan McNabb Joins OutKick For NFL Show, ‘The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb’

Videos by OutKick

Get fired up, folks!

OutKick continues its meteoric rise to the top with the addition of former NFL star quarterback, Donovan McNabb.

Starting on Tues., Sept. 19, McNabb will host OutKick’s The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb.

Episodes for The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb will release every Tuesday and Friday.

‘The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb’ Starts Sept. 19

McNabb joins the OutKick network’s expanding roster of incredible talent rising in sports media through fearless commentary. The show will take place during the NFL season to cover the top stories around the league.

Donovan McNabb will engage with fellow football stars and major NFL figures.

Commenting on the announcement, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “Donovan McNabb is an NFL legend who I always enjoyed watching, except when he played against the Titans. I’m ecstatic to have him as a teammate now, and he will be a great addition to OutKick, where we are continuing to build a unique home for the most insightful personalities in sports media who are free to speak their minds.”

McNabb’s 13 seasons in the NFL as a gunslinger showcased his exceptional understanding of the pro game.

The six-time Pro Bowl QB led the Philadelphia Eagles to five NFC Championship Games, including a trip to the Super Bowl in 2005.

McNabb threw for more than 40,000 yards and 250 touchdowns.

Joining McNabb on the show as co-host is OutKick Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero. McNabb and Salguero are the perfect duo to cover the NFL. Salguero is an award-winning NFL reporter, Pro Football Hall of Fame selector and Associated Press All-Pro voter.

Donovan McNabb commented on his decision to join OutKick.

“I’ve always been a fan of OutKick, and I’m excited to take the next step in my career off the field hosting The 5 Spot,” McNabb said. “I look forward to providing my analysis of games every week and interviewing former players and coaches. I can’t wait to get started.”

The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb will be available on Outkick.com, across OutKick’s social channels and on all major podcast platforms.