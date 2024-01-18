Donovan McNabb Calls NBC’s Decision To Chop Up CJ Stroud Interview ‘Disrespectful’

Videos by OutKick

On the latest episode of OutKick’s The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb the former NFL quarterback and OutKick Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero discussed NBC’s decision to censor Houston Texans rookie QB CJ Stroud after he gave thanks to Jesus Christ after his team’s playoff win over the Cleveland Browns last weekend.

Stroud’s comments aired in full live on NBC. However, the network removed the part where he expressed his religious convictions — something he is known to do regularly — for a social media post.

This drew serious criticism (rightfully so) from lots of places. McNabb and Salguero gave their takes on the situation.

Salguero got the ball rolling by discussing the media’s apprehension to even let mentions of Jesus on their airwaves.

“I’m a Christian, right, but as a Christian, I recognize that the media in the United States of America, and really throughout the world, hates — for some reason; I’m not gonna say why — they hate Jesus,” he said, “They hate the mentions of Jesus unless you’re using it as a swear word.

“They hate the propagation of Jesus. And they hate the idea that people might, you know, push salvation through Jesus.”

He also questioned whether or not NBC would’ve let that moment hit the cutting room floor had Stroud been mentioning any other non-Christian figures. Salguero also said that it was offensive for NBC to edit out sentiments shared by millions of people in the US and billions worldwide.

“And so it’s offensive. Yeah, I’m offended. I’m totally offended,” he said.

CJ Stroud is one of many NFL players known to show their faith out on the football field. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Donovan McNabb Slams NBC’s ‘Disrespectful’ Decision

McNabb said he agreed with Salguero’s assessment, adding that NBC’s decision to cut the clip was disrespectful.

“I’m right there with you,” he said. “I always obviously say our prayers and I’m a Christian as well. And yes, all praises do go to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. So we talked about it and, and players always expressed that as well and to have that cut out is truly, I mean, it’s disrespectful.”

McNabb talked about how what Stroud said isn’t uncommon to hear across sports. So, in cutting it, NBC made a mistake. They also effectively bent the knee to people who don’t want to listen to anything they may not agree with.

“I just think for what NBC they’ve stuck their foot in a hole at this particular point,” he said. “They gotta find a way to pull themselves out.”

The former Eagles, Redskins and Vikings quarterback noted how broadcasters typically shy away from players demonstrating their faith in other ways too.

Take, for instance, post-game prayers.

“After games, when all the players meet at midfield and circle and take a knee and then pray for, obviously, competition and pray for those who have been hurt, pray for those who weren’t able to play that they have a speedy recovery, things like that you never really see on camera. They never pan over to midfield to show those 25, 30 people who are taking a knee at midfield.”

McNabb said that NBC will no doubt be having some internal conversations about the pushback from their decision with Stroud.

“I just think for NBC at this particular point, there’s gotta be, there’s got to be a conversation now because it’s become a national thing,” he said.

