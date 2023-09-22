Donna D’Errico Joins The Respect Summer Movement Poolside In A Micro Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Donna D’Errico respects summer. She’s not running out grabbing pumpkins or throwing the fall wreath up on the front door until the season officially changes to fall.

You won’t find any pics of Donna on her timeline with pumpkin spice lattes in her hand, not yet anyway. She’s running out the clock on summer and taking it all the way up to the final whistle.

Donna D’Errico attends Last Chance For Animals’ 35th Anniversary Gala in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

The 55-year-old actress turned content creator joined the Respect Summer movement on Thursday, whether she knows it or not. She did so by putting on one of the skimpiest string bikinis in her collection.

A selfie in the string bikini wasn’t enough of a middle finger to the fall propaganda machine that starts disrespecting summer in August. Donna knew that she was going to have to make this one count and she did just that by posing in the barely-there bikini poolside.

Her love letter to summer and to her followers is captioned, “I am strong. I am beautiful. I am enough. #andsoareyou #iloveyou.”

Donna D’Errico Is Getting The Most Out Of Her Summer

Donna’s followers responded appropriately to the respect she showed the season. The simple, yet powerful, message was welcomed with tens of thousands of like and hundreds of supportive comments.

It’s been a busy summer for the former Baywatch star and she has been on top of her game. She ran with the momentum she built up in March by celebrating her birthday for the entire month and never looked back.

Donna’s spent a ton of time in lingerie and various forms of swimwear, including the iconic red swimsuit from her days as Donna Marco.

Her summer also included an important anniversary in her new career as a content creator. In mid-August she reached her one-year mark on OnlyFans. She marked that occasion appropriately in a polka-dot bikini.

Hang on to the last hours of summer and be more like Donna, play it out until the end of the final whistle.