Donald Trump Told John Daly He Will Run In 2024: Tomi Lahren

Professional golfer and two-time major champion John Daly told Tomi Lahren that he asked former President Donald Trump if he plans to run for office in 2024 — Trump told the pro golfer he plans on running.

Daly said he hopes the former president runs for office again but said during the premiere of Tomi Lahren is Fearless that he wouldn’t mind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Oval Office.

“I would love to have DeSantis [in office], or anybody that’s got common sense like those two guys do. I think they could run the country,” Daly said. “What’s there right now [Biden’s administration]? If they ran a pet store, all the pets would die.”

