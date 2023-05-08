Donald Trump Weighs In On Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney Disaster: ‘Money Does Talk’

Videos by OutKick

Don’t expect former president Donald Trump to pair any Bud Light with his preferred meal of McDonald’s Filet-o-Fish and Big Macs.

On Sunday afternoon, Trump joined the masses by announcing his disapproval of the marketing efforts behind Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney collaboration. At the same time, he’s not surprised by the backlash surrounding the suds.

You don’t have to read between the lines to understand that Trump blames the Radical Left for Bud Light’s disaster. A disaster that’s left would-be consumers with bitter beer face and Bud Light sales dropping quicker than Biden’s approval rating.

“It’s time to beat the Radical Left at their own game. Money does talk—Anheuser-Busch now understands that,” Trump wrote via Truth Social. Trump continued his post by promoting “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott” book. “Great new Book by Wayne Allyn Root. Buy your copy today!”

The book Trump referenced describes itself as “The Winning Game Plan to FUND Conservative, Patriotic & Christian Companies and DEFUND Leftists Woke Companies!”

I can’t confirm this as fact, but I’m willing to bet neither Bud Light nor Dylan Mulvaney are mentioned within the book’s pages as a part of said Winning Game Plan. Unless, of course, this book is one of those What Not To Do guides.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, “Get Woke, Go Broke.” Most of America knew this already and their wallets have backed up this same stance. Trump clearly knows it too. Now, Bud Light is finally realizing as much.

Donald Trump says “money talks” in relation to the Bud Light disaster. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bud Light Disaster Leads To Change

As OutKick’s David Hookstead noted, Anheuser-Busch has decided to cut ties with the marketing firm behind the Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

Anheuser-Busch missed the perfect opportunity to align with a new spokesperson, in Trump. Who better to tell their former marketing firm, “You’re Fired?”

Then again, you can’t blame ’em. If anything, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch continuously display their inability to read the room. Otherwise, they’d have acted sooner once it was apparent that their sales were as flat as their beer.