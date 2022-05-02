in NBA, Politics

Donald Trump Wants LeBron James On His (Women’s) Basketball Team

Former president Donald Trump has a spot for Lakers superstar LeBron James on his hypothetical hoops team. But there’s a catch — Trump only wants LBJ if he opts to change genders.

“I’ll say this to LeBron James who I don’t like very much. I’ll say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did I’d love to have you on my basketball team.,” said Trump, speaking in front of thousands during a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska on Sunday.

Trump’s initial mention of LBJ brought boos from the crowd. A combination of laughter and cheers soon followed once 45 asked if James ever considered switching sexes.

The former president was visiting Nebraska as part of his “Save America” rally tour which has served numerous purposes since its start. Trump generally uses the rallies to support and/or endorse republican politicians from within the cities and states he’s speaking. He also loosely campaigns for a potential 2024 run and regularly references the Biden administration — specifically, the comedy of errors that’s filled the White House over the last year and a half.

Prior to bringing up LBJ, Trump stayed true to the script, showing the thousands of attendees a video of President Biden stumbling through a sentence. Biden’s verbal diarrhea wasn’t all that different than the Lakers’ season: mistake prone, off track, worse than expected and at times, comical.

Watch the Biden blunder below.

Trump’s James proposition isn’t all that far fetched. LeBron’s made a habit of changing teams.

 

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

