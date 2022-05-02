Donald Trump Wants LeBron James On His (Women’s) Basketball Team

Former president Donald Trump has a spot for Lakers superstar LeBron James on his hypothetical hoops team. But there’s a catch — Trump only wants LBJ if he opts to change genders.

“I’ll say this to LeBron James who I don’t like very much. I’ll say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did I’d love to have you on my basketball team.,” said Trump, speaking in front of thousands during a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska on Sunday.

“I’ll say this to LeBron James who I don’t like very much. I’ll say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did I’d love to have you on my basketball team.’” – President Trump 🇺🇸#TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/05Gy4j1XO7 — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) May 1, 2022

Trump’s initial mention of LBJ brought boos from the crowd. A combination of laughter and cheers soon followed once 45 asked if James ever considered switching sexes.

The former president was visiting Nebraska as part of his “Save America” rally tour which has served numerous purposes since its start. Trump generally uses the rallies to support and/or endorse republican politicians from within the cities and states he’s speaking. He also loosely campaigns for a potential 2024 run and regularly references the Biden administration — specifically, the comedy of errors that’s filled the White House over the last year and a half.

Prior to bringing up LBJ, Trump stayed true to the script, showing the thousands of attendees a video of President Biden stumbling through a sentence. Biden’s verbal diarrhea wasn’t all that different than the Lakers’ season: mistake prone, off track, worse than expected and at times, comical.

Watch the Biden blunder below.

President Trump just played this clip at the rally. “And it got worse, but we don’t have all afternoon.” Biden should take a cognitive test!pic.twitter.com/0v9wTzjvCW — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) May 1, 2022

Trump’s James proposition isn’t all that far fetched. LeBron’s made a habit of changing teams.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF