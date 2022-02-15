Donald Trump To Join Clay & Buck Show On Feb. 22

READ FEATURED OUTKICK CONTENT FOR 99¢ SUBSCRIBE ALREADY A VIP? LOG IN

Former President Donald Trump will join the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show live from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Feb. 22, Travis announced on the program. “We will be broadcasting live from Mar-a-Lago and President Trump will be on with us quite a bit during the course of that program, doing the show live from there,” Travis said. “So, that is something for you to put on the calendar. … Should be a really fun program for us the day after President’s Day.” We will be live with @clayandbuck from Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump on Tuesday of next week. Going to be fun: pic.twitter.com/9iIin0GnDv— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 15, 2022 This won’t be the first such interview for Travis, the founder of OutKick. He also interviewed Trump on Fox Sports radio when Trump was still in office. Trump has been banned from Facebook and Twitter, so appearing on Clay & Buck offers him an opportunity to be heard (and perhaps even touch on the God-awful approval ratings for current president Joe Biden.) For more on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, or to listen to previous episodes, visit clayandbuck.com.