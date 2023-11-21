Donald Trump Attending South Carolina/Clemson Game: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump will soak up some major college football to close out the regular season.

Trump recently blew the lid off of Madison Square Garden when he attended UFC 295. He rolled in with Kid Rock, a rumored VP candidate, Dana White and others. When he did so, he was greeted with thunderous applause and “USA! USA! USA!” chants.

Many sports fans certainly love the leading Republican candidate, and it appears he’s ready to do it again this weekend.

Donald Trump will attend South Carolina/Clemson game.

Well, Trump will be in the house for the South Carolina/Clemson game in Columbia at Williams-Brice Stadium, according to multiple reports.

What kind of reception will Trump receive? Odds are high it’s going to be explosive and overwhelmingly positive. The former President’s poll numbers in the Republican primary in South Carolina are hovering around 50%, Trump won more than 55% of the vote in the state in the 2020 election and won 54.94% of the vote against Hillary Clinton in the state in 2016.

Donald Trump is very popular in South Carolina, and there’s likely a little extra reason why Trump is choosing this game to attend.

Donald Trump reportedly attending South Carolina/Clemson game. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is having a bit of a moment in the polls, and is doing better than she has at any point so far.

She’s polling at 18.8% in the RCP average in the South Carolina primary. Trump might be looking to crush that number, and attending the biggest football game of the year in the state could help get the job done.

This certainly isn’t the first major football game Trump has attended. He went to the Clemson/LSU national title game, and was greeted like a rock star.

President Donald Trump greeted with massive cheering and USA chants before the national title game between Clemson and LSU. pic.twitter.com/DWArMT1Qz5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2020

The exact same reaction was handed out when he attended an Army/Navy game. Football fans seem to really like the former President and leading Republican candidate.

Thunderous "USA! USA! USA!" chants break out as President Donald Trump arrives for the Army/Navy game. pic.twitter.com/UXqAQe4pxO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 12, 2020

What kind of reaction do you expect Trump to get Saturday in Columbia? Let me know at David.Hookstead@Outkick.com.