Donald Trump Makes Statement About Release of Tax Returns

Friday morning, the House Ways and Means Committee released the tax returns of former President Donald Trump. This marked the completion of a long-term Democratic goal to publicize his financial records.

Trump had tried repeatedly to block the release of his tax returns, raising privacy concerns that Democrats summarily dismissed.

After the release, Trump issued a statement decrying the decision, saying “it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people.”

He also stated that the “USA divide will now grow far worse,” with “Radical Left Democrats” weaponizing “everything.”

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 07: Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Trump Has a Point

He certainly has a strong argument that this methodology will likely now be used against other politicians.

But it’s easily explained when considering the massive efforts mobilized by Democratic politicians and allies after the 2016 election.

Defeating and discrediting Trump became the single most important objective of the institutional left after he won.

Government employees, media outlets and Big Tech employees seemed to decide that stopping his reelection was their top priority. Even if that meant changing policies on the fly specifically for him, any methods they used were necessary and defensible.

READ: ‘TWITTER FILES’ EPISODE THREE GOES INTO DETAIL ON DECISION TO SILENCE DONALD TRUMP

Weaponizing tax returns is a bizarre, vengeful tactic that could easily become a “two-way street,” as Trump suggested.

But this continued to be a priority for Democrats as he announced his candidacy in 2024.

Even so, according to Fox News, the release essentially cleared him of wrongdoing on any “lack of proper taxation.”

“The analysis within the reports conclude that any lack of proper taxation on Trump’s earnings appears to have been ultimately a failing of the IRS and not the result of pressure or obfuscation from the White House.”

The precedent has now been set, as Ways and Means Republican Leader Kevin Brady explained.

“Going forward, all future Chairs of both the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee will have nearly unlimited power to target and make public the tax returns of private citizens, political enemies, business and labor leaders or even the Supreme Court justices themselves,” he said.

As new Twitter policies have shown, Democrats love setting the rules, as long as they’re not applied to them. Now that they’ve created new ones, it’ll be fascinating to see how they react if and when they face the same scrutiny.