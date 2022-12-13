Donald Trump Losing Support Among Republicans

Donald Trump recently announced his intention to run for president in 2024, likely against Joe Biden.

But over the past few months, the percentage of Republicans who support his bid has dropped dramatically, according to a new poll.

The New York Post reported that a USA Today survey found that 31% of Republicans want him to run, while 61% would prefer someone else.

Instead of Trump, potential right-leaning voters prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The poll showed that 65% of Republicans want DeSantis to run, and he has a commanding 56-33% lead over Trump.

Over the past few months, enthusiasm for the former president’s run has fallen dramatically. In July, it was around 60%, collapsing to just 47% now.

His favorability ratings have also dropped, leading to him trailing Biden by seven points in a potential rematch.

Meanwhile, DeSantis leads Biden 47% to 43% in a hypothetical 2024 race. While he hasn’t announced his intentions, indications are that DeSantis would be more likely than Trump to defeat the current president.

Trump’s Chances Dropping

While obviously there’s plenty of time before the election cycle really heats up, the signs aren’t looking good for Donald Trump.

Beyond how polarizing he can be, his age might lead more voters to turn toward younger options.

When the 2024 election is decided, Trump will be 78 years old, and Biden is about to turn 82.

Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, will be just 46.

That vast disparity might make him a more appealing, energetic option for voters of all political persuasions.

He’s also staked his claim as a staunch defender of individual liberty and freedom.

READ: RON DESANTIS ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO INVESTIGATE ISSUES WITH COVID-19 VACCINES

His actions and that reputation have elevated his profile and status amongst Republicans.

However, Trump’s messaging and massive base of supporters make him a formidable primary opponent.

As we head into 2023, we’ll find out a lot more about the direction of the Republican party after the mostly disappointing midterms.