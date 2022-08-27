Donald Trump Jr Shares Redacted Photo of Trump Sr’s Groin on Golf Course

Friday saw the release of the affidavit justifying the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, which was, naturally, heavily redacted.

Donald Trump Jr. took the opportunity to make fun of the nearly useless document by sharing a photo with a black box “redacting” the former president’s groin while out on the golf course:

The “redact this!!!” caption made it abundantly clear what Trump Jr. was referring to with the giant box.

He also tweeted about the affidavit earlier Friday, expressing his frustration with the absurd level of redactions:

Well this really clears things up. pic.twitter.com/6S2FxIQtSi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 26, 2022

The release of the document had been heavily anticipated, although not many on the right expected it to clarify the FBI’s position.

They were not disappointed.

Friday marked another low point for the FBI.

On top of the embarrassing amount of redactions, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast that the FBI was indirectly responsible for their censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story:

For an organization that’s been facing increased scrutiny for its apparent politicization, both stories do not do a particularly good job of clearing their name.

The redactions pointedly ignore any possibility of transparency and the “Russian disinformation” warning gives off the appearance of wanting to protect any potential negative news about Biden.

Trump Jr.’s photo captures the feelings of many Trump supporters who are fed up with how the former president’s been treated, both while he was in office and afterwards.

The best way to delegitimize institutions is to mock them and few are better at it than Junior.