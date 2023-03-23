Donald Trump Is Welcoming The Left’s Attempt To Arrest Him With Open Arms: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

We are still awaiting a potential Trump arrest and I think the one person who wants to see him in handcuffs more than the Leftists in the media is… Donald Trump himself.

The much anticipated Tuesday Trump arrest did not happen and I honestly think Trump is disappointed it didn’t.

Republicans have been circling the wagons around him for the last several days- and for good reason. It’s utter BS he could be indicted and arrested for this drummed up charge of allegedly paying off a porn star to keep quiet about an affair.

And you don’t have to like Trump to see what a miscarriage of justice and waste of resources this whole pursuit has been.

They’ve had this man under a microscope for years and THIS is the hill they want to die on?

It’s a tough one to sell to the American public- minus these 2 very passionate Trump-haters the media bent over backwards to showcase.

It’s super pathetic but the media doesn’t care, they love the fact they get to talk about Trump again.

Because, look at the alternative they have to work with….



I don’t know what “Spirit Mountain” is but Joe Brandon over there ain’t really selling it to me with that pitch. I’d rather go to Splash Mountain but they’ve already canceled that attraction for being “racist” so there goes that.

Point is, Joe is a damn mess and a half and covering him only makes that more apparent so of course the media would rather have some juicy Trump headlines to chase.



They want to see him handcuffed because it’s good for ratings and honestly, I think Trump wants to be handcuffed because it’s good for poll numbers.

And I get it. It’s the perfect showcase of our messed up and weaponized justice system.

But let me say this, the DEMAND for Ron DeSantis to address it and then the OUTRAGE over him addressing it, is baloney. Sorry, that’s gonna offend some of you but you’re tough, you can take it.



The Manhattan District Attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor and so he, like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety. He has downgraded over 50% of the felonies to misdemeanors. He says he doesn’t even want to have jail time for the vast, vast majority of crimes and what we’ve seen in Manhattan is the crime rate go up and citizens become less safe. If you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction and he chooses to go back many, many years ago to try to use something about porn star hush money payments, you know, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda. Ron DeSantis

DeSantis denounced the witch hunt, denounced DA Bragg and said he will not cooperate with or aid Bragg in his indictment. What fricken more do you want from the guy?

I’m a Trump supporter, but my god, this is insanity. Ron DeSantis is not obligated to kiss the ground Trump walks on and neither am I and neither are you. This pile-on DeSantis this week was ludicrous and I don’t care what you call me for pointing that out.

I’m not gonna sit back and play to the hits when I- clear as day- think it’s BS.

I support Trump. This political persecution against him is utter nonsense but to think the sitting governor of Florida- who hasn’t even announced his candidacy yet- needs to bend over backward to ingratiate Trump- who goes after him almost every single day now- is BS and I won’t jump on that bandwagon. Sorry. Nope.

Furthermore, let’s get this straight, the corrupt Manhattan DA weaponizes his office against Trump and y’all point your cannons at DESANTIS?! I really don’t understand the strategy here. This ain’t it.