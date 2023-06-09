Donald Trump Indictment: Five Fast Thoughts, Including Why DOJ Might Not Get Conviction | Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick

I’ve read the full President Donald Trump indictment, and I have five fast thoughts.

1. In no way should charges be brought here.

Trump is a leading opposition party candidate and these charges are being brought by the justice department of the president he’s seeking to beat, Joe Biden. Over a dispute surrounding the storage of docuemnts, no less.

2. Trump behaved recklessly in his response to these subpoenas.

He allowed his political opponents to build a minor felony case against him while gaining virtually nothing.

3. Every Republican candidate running in 2024 should pledge to pardon Trump, should they win election in 2024.

Joe Biden entered office claiming he wanted to restore normalcy to the country & defend democracy. His department of justice has now indicted his chief political rival for the White House, something that has never happened in 240 years. The United States is officially a banana… — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 9, 2023

4. If Joe Biden really cared about uniting the country, he would pardon Trump.

This is 100% political prosecution.

5. I’m not sure, based on these allegations, the DOJ will be able to get a conviction.

Many would be jurors in south Florida are Trump supporters and/or have Latin American backgrounds. This is a banana republic action and felony case. I would not be surprised to see jury nullification here.