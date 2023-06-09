Donald Trump Indictment: Five Fast Thoughts, Including Why DOJ Might Not Get Conviction | Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick

I’ve read the full President Donald Trump indictment, and I have five fast thoughts.

RELATED: TRUMP INDICTED ON 37 FEDERAL COUNTS OUT OF SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH’S INVESTIGATION INTO CLASSIFIED RECORDS

1. In no way should charges be brought here.

Trump is a leading opposition party candidate and these charges are being brought by the justice department of the president he’s seeking to beat, Joe Biden. Over a dispute surrounding the storage of docuemnts, no less.

2. Trump behaved recklessly in his response to these subpoenas.

He allowed his political opponents to build a minor felony case against him while gaining virtually nothing.

3. Every Republican candidate running in 2024 should pledge to pardon Trump, should they win election in 2024.

4. If Joe Biden really cared about uniting the country, he would pardon Trump.

This is 100% political prosecution.

5. I’m not sure, based on these allegations, the DOJ will be able to get a conviction.

Many would be jurors in south Florida are Trump supporters and/or have Latin American backgrounds. This is a banana republic action and felony case. I would not be surprised to see jury nullification here.

Clay TravisDonald TrumpPresident Donald TrumpPresident Joe Biden

Written by Clay Travis

Clay Travis is the founder of the fastest growing national multimedia platform, OutKick, that produces and distributes engaging content across sports and pop culture to millions of fans across the country. OutKick was created by Travis in 2011 and sold to the Fox Corporation in 2021.

One of the most electrifying and outspoken personalities in the industry, Travis hosts OutKick The Show where he provides his unfiltered opinion on the most compelling headlines throughout sports, culture, and politics. He also makes regular appearances on FOX News Media as a contributor providing analysis on a variety of subjects ranging from sports news to the cultural landscape. Throughout the college football season, Travis is on Big Noon Kickoff for Fox Sports breaking down the game and the latest storylines.

Additionally, Travis serves as a co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a three-hour conservative radio talk program syndicated across Premiere Networks radio stations nationwide.

Previously, he launched OutKick The Coverage on Fox Sports Radio that included interviews and listener interactions and was on Fox Sports Bet for four years. Additionally, Travis started an iHeartRadio Original Podcast called Wins & Losses that featured in-depth conversations with the biggest names in sports.

Travis is a graduate of George Washington University as well as Vanderbilt Law School. Based in Nashville, he is the author of Dixieland Delight, On Rocky Top, and Republicans Buy Sneakers Too.

Leave a Reply