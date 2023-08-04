Donald Trump Doing A Podcast With Joe Rogan Now Sounds More Likely

Videos by OutKick

Last month, Donald Trump reportedly urged his advisers to book him on Joe Rogan’s podcast following an exchange in which the two shook hands at a UFC fight in Las Vegas.

The report said Rogan declined the offer, a stance consistent with his previous claim he had “no interest” in helping or hosting Trump.

But Rogan hinted this week that he changed his mind.

“When are you having Trump on,” guest Patrick Bet-David asked.

“I don’t know,” Rogan said with a near smirk.

“The look… looks like you got something,” Bet-David said back.

“I don’t know – maybe,” Rogan responded.“ At a certain point in time, it’s just like. It would be interesting to hear his perspective on a lot of things.”

Rogan specified he’d like to ask Trump about the deep state, the lies within the U.S. intelligence agencies, and the Kennedy assassination.

We hope Rogan has changed his mind. We also hope he hosts Gov. DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy. And Gov. Newsom. Obviously, Joe Biden would not be capable of an off-the-cuff three-hour conversation.

The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) reaches a more socially diverse audience than most television networks. His questions are less prepared. In fact, they are not prepared at all. He tends to reveal a more authentic side of his guests than other interviewers.

Put simply, it’d behoove voters to see a less polished side of the candidates. So far, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the only 2024 candidate to appear on JRE.

The press would, of course, frame any discussion between Rogan and Trump as a softball session appealing to fringe white supremacists and terrorists.

But it would be anything but.

Rogan is not a Trump supporter. He voted against him twice. Rogan is also not a conservative. He’s socially liberal on topics ranging from abortion to drug legalization to the Bud Light controversy with Dylan Mulvaney.

He is only depicted as right-wing because he was suspicious about Covid, does not think men and women are the same, and noticed that Alex Jones has been right about more than he’s been wrong (check the tape).

Rogan would ask Trump more compelling questions than ABC or NBC ask Biden: “What’s your favorite ice cream flavor, Mr. President?”

And certainly harder than the “questions” MSNBC asks Kamala Harris: “Tell us what it’s like to be a black woman in America.”

Rogan previously feared he’d “help” Trump by giving him a platform. However, Rogan couldn’t help Trump any more than the politically-motivated, banana republic-style indictments have.

A NYT/Siena College poll found this week found that Trump is tied with Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch. And given it’s a national poll, the survey suggests Trump would secure more electoral votes than Joe Biden.

Joe Rogan can’t help Donald Trump any more than the Democrats are.

