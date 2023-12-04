Donald Trump Unleashes Scorching Hot Take About Florida State Missing The Playoff

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump believes there’s one person who should be blamed for Florida State missing the playoff:

Ron DeSantis.

The Florida State Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff, despite going 13-0 and winning the ACC. Instead, the committee decided to put in 12-1 Alabama.

Reactions have been flooding in. People are livid, and at least one OutKick reader has suggested Ron DeSantis take military action.

OutKick reader says Ron DeSantis should send in the troops after Florida State was left out of the playoff.



These are the takes college football fans crave. pic.twitter.com/TEVGxIzDJq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 4, 2023

Donald Trump blames Ron DeSantis for Florida State CFP snub.

While one OutKick reader might want military action from the Florida governor, the leading Republican candidate thinks he should take the blame.

The former President took to Truth Social Monday morning to weigh in on the biggest crisis in college football, and he has a very simple message.

“Lets [sic] blame DeSanctimonious,” Trump posted after claiming the Seminoles were “treated very badly by the” selection committee.

Donald Trump blames Ron DeSantis for Florida State not getting in the playoff. (Credit: Donald Trump/Truth Social)

I guess hot takes about Florida State and the CFP now extend into the political world. Who knew the leading Republican candidate would blame *checks notes* his rival and the Governor of Florida for the committee choosing Alabama over FSU?

Are you not entertained? This is simply classic Trump. Never let a great crisis go to waste. The college football world is burning to the ground with outrage. People are livid and for good reason. Trump’s idea? Use it to attack Ron DeSantis.

Politics aside, it’s an absolutely hilarious social media post from the man hoping to, once again, lead the country. Petty and hilarious. Just like college football fans like it!

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump blames Ron DeSantis for Florida State missing the playoff. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

No matter your thoughts on Trump, you have to admit the man can be absolutely hilarious at times. That’s just a fact. To paraphrase Shane Gillis, he could probably cook most comedians. This post is just further proof of that fact. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.