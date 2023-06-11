Trump Vows To Stop ‘Child Sexual Mutilation,’ Keep Men Out Of Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump is vowing to protect women’s spaces and children if he returns to the White House.

Trump is the leading Republican candidate, and has been ever since he announced his intention to run again. Even with multiple criminal cases pending against the 45th President of the United States, he still holds an iron grip, as of now, over the Republican field.

One of the issues he’s making a big deal about is men coming in and absolutely dominating women’s sports. Trump plans to work to end it if he wins in 2024.

Donald Trump vows to stop men from dominating women’s sports. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Donald Trump won’t support men dominating women’s sports.

“I will keep men out of women’s sports,” Trump told his supporters in the audience at the North Carolina Republican Party’s convention, according to Fox News.

“Some women are being badly injured by the windburn that’s caused by the man going so much faster. The wind is blowing. It’s just terrible. It’s so unfair,” the former President further added. Trump noted that allowing biological men to come in and just crush females is “demeaning to women.”

Trump also vowed to make “child sexual mutilation” illegal across the entire country if he wins the 2024 election. Several states have already instituted laws prohibiting or greatly restricting sex surgeries and hormones for minors.

Donald Trump is against sex surgeries for minors. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Transgender athletes are a very hot topic.

Biological men dominating and destroying women’s sports has become one of the hottest topics in America and it’s not going away.

The issue has been on fire ever since Lia Thomas, a biological male, went from competing against men to competing and obliterating women.

Liberal states have seemingly embraced biological men crushing women, while conservative states around America have done more to draw a line in the sand.

The exact same can be said for sex surgeries on kids. States with conservative leaders have passed laws to stop it and states with liberal leaders have embraced it. California Governor Gavin Newsom, who seems to want to be President, signed a bill making California a sanctuary state for sex surgeries on minors.

Will the transgender topic go away in America? (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Clearly, Donald Trump won’t tolerate any of it if he wins again, and it’s a good issue to lean into. Millions of people around America agree with him.