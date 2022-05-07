Donald Trump Attending Kentucky Derby For First Time Since 1999

Former President Donald Trump has made his way to Churchill Downs to take in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

It’s Trump’s first appearance at the Kentucky Derby since 1999, who showed up in his signature navy suit.

DONALD TRUMP IS AT THE KENTUCKY DERBY.



I REPEAT



DONALD TRUMP IS AT THE KENTUCKY DERBY 🇺🇸 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/k9YJLlfxFA — Emily (@EmilyC_MAGA) May 7, 2022

Trump had been scheduled to attend a $75,000-per-person fund-raiser event at the Kentucky Derby Saturday, in senator Mitch McConnell’s home state.

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will begin at 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC. Stay tuned with OutKick as we recap the run for the roses.

