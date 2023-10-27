Donald Driver Finds The Most Useful Application For AI Yet: Managing His Fantasy Football Team

Videos by OutKick

Donald Driver loves managing a fantasy football team, especially because he has help from a really smart friend.

The former Green Bay Packers legend employs IBM’s Watson app to collect data on which players to keep on his roster. Watson’s data is so good, Driver says it puts the information he gets from his NFL insiders to shame.

“Some people say it’s not fair when you have inside scoops, but I’ll say this: What I’ve been really amazed about is being able to use the Watson app to be able to see the data between players that’s going to be able to play this week, not play this week, what their statistics is,” Driver said.

Donald Driver (carrying the ball) said using Watson has changed how he approaches managing his fantasy football team. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Watson’s emergence certainly changes how fantasy football managers decide who to start, bench, and cut. Instead of just relying on bits and pieces of player’s highlights, artificial intelligence gives people an extensive level of info to make personnel decisions.

Driver said it’s leveled the playing field for everyone.

“All this technology allows us to play this game as a true general manager. And it allows us to have a lot of fun being able to go back and forth,” Driver observed. “So now, I think the playing field makes it even across this game.”

Donald Driver Discovered The Most Useful Application For Artificial Intelligence

Forget what AI can do for businesses, scientists, or other sections of the economy. This is by far the most useful way to employ artificial intelligence.

Now don’t get me wrong, I still don’t believe AI is this amazing tool that can only be used for good. I think governments can use this tool for dangerous and malicious purposes, and that somewhere down the road, it could turn society on its head (anyone remember “The Matrix” or “Avengers: Age of Ultron?”).

But for right now, it could be the key to success in fantasy football, one of the most important aspects of life (it really isn’t, but who doesn’t act like it is?). When bragging rights, cash prizes, or avoiding being stuck in a Waffle House for a day are on the line, you’ve got to use any help you can get.

Heck, I might even ask Watson what to do about Tee Higgins. He’s been dead weight all season (he’s had less than three points in four of five games so far this season).

Unfortunately for Driver, his team is doing as poorly as the New England Patriots this season. He currently sits at 2-5, but he is on a two-game win streak. So maybe Watson can guide him to glory the rest of the way.