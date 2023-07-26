Donald Cerrone Claims He Would Destroy Andrew Tate In A Fight: ‘Shut The F*ck Up’

Videos by OutKick

Donald Cerrone is supremely confident he would massacre Andrew Tate in a fight.

Tate, who currently faces serious legal issues in Romania over alleged human trafficking, called out Cerrone during a livestream with Adam22, and seems to think if he and the UFC legend met in a combat setting, he could win.

“If he thinks I can’t fight, then if he wants to tell me to my face and kick my ass, he’s welcome to try. I strongly believe he will regret that decision, and that’s as far as I need to take it,” Tate boldly and proudly claimed.

Well, Cerrone saw those comments and definitely wasn’t impressed.

Andrew Tate Responds To Donald Cowboy Cerrone Saying He Could Kick His Ass pic.twitter.com/L2jQ7KQztw — MMACLIPSJDN (@MMACLIPSJDN) July 22, 2023

Donald Cerrone responds to Andrew Tate.

“I’ll knock the sh*t out of you. I’m a real fighter. You’re a fake bullsh*t fighter, made up a bunch of world championship belts you bought off Ebay. Are you kidding me,” Cerrone said in response to Tate’s claims.

Cerrone then offered Tate a very simple solution. Fight him on the undercard of a Zuckerberg/Musk fight in the UFC.

Until then, Cerrone suggests Tate “shut the f*ck up and keep my name out of your mouth.” You can watch his response below.

Donald Cowboy Cerrone calls out Andrew Tate 👀 pic.twitter.com/CLtGKvFZ8d — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) July 26, 2023

Cerrone would almost certainly destroy Andrew Tate.

Here’s the reality of the situation for everyone out there, whether they’re fans of Andrew Tate or not. He would get lit up like a Christmas tree in an MMA style fight against Donald Cerrone.

Tate had a 76-9 kickboxing record, but the vast majority of those wins came against competition that’s hard to take seriously. His championships are also from promotions the average sports fan has never heard of. He wasn’t exactly fighting top talent. Sorry, but that’s reality.

Andrew Tate implies he could beat Donald Cerrone in a fight. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Donald Cerrone has a career MMA record of 36-17 in the octagon. He’s far out of his prime, but the man is as legit as fighters get.

He fought the best fighters on the planet in the UFC, not guys you’ve never heard of kickboxing. Plus, we’re talking about a real fight. Not just kick boxing.

Every boxer likes to think they’re unstoppable, but how many have elite grappling skills or know how to slip an arm-bar? Not many. Not many at all.

Would Donald Cerrone beat Andrew Tate in a fight? (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

An octagon match between Donald Cerrone and Andrew Tate would almost certainly be over in a minute or two, and odds are high it wouldn’t see a second round. Be careful what you wish for in life. You just might get it.