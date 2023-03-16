Don vs. Ron For GOP 2024 Nomination: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

The GOP is gearing up for 2024 but we all know this is a Ron versus Don race and the rest of them are sorry wannabes, especially you Nikki Haley.

Folks if you remember nothing else I say about 2024, just remember this, mark my words and bet on it.

One, the GOP nomination will be between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

And secondly but similarly to point one, our GOP nominee will not, cannot, shall not, and over my dead body will be, a candidate who supports endless funding and propping up of Ukraine. Period. End of story. Take that to the bank and deposit it- while you can.

Which leads me to my next point, Nikki NeoCon Haley

Who is now so out of her depth and punching so far about her weight class, she has made a pathetic dig at Ron DeSantis for “copying Trump on Ukraine.”

No, Nikki, it just so happens that both men are AMERICA FREAKIN FIRST and do not support propping up the corrupt Ukrainian government with our hard-earned tax dollars in perpetuity.

Haley, on the other hand, would do just that as she believes propping up Ukraine endlessly is within our national security interest but also she doesn’t support a blank check and also doesn’t support sending US troops over there.

Ok, Nikki, so then what do you support? You’re full of it and a neocon through and through and so is Pence.

The only reason your drivel is tolerable is the comedic value of watching you pretend- or even delusionally believe- you have a shot.

But back to Don versus Ron, the only convo worth having for actual conservatives.

This week Donald Trump, once again, took a shot at Ron DeSantis.

For those of you who didn’t notice, Florida was doing great long before Ron DeSanctus got there. People are fleeing from New York to Florida and other places because of out-of-control taxes and high crime. It’s really bad. Not because of the Governor, thank you Mr. President for doing that, but it’s not because of the Governor. Florida was doing fantastically. You had a Governor named Rick Scott who did a very good job. Even Charlie Crist, the Democrat did a good job. He had great numbers. Sunshine and ocean are very alluring. It’s not too hard to work with those factors. So just remember, Florida was doing really well long before Ron DeSanctus got there Donald Trump on Ron DeSantis

Donald, ole buddy ole pal, why..why..why..why?

I just don’t get it. DeSantis is not your enemy! He’s not even your opponent yet!

Why are you trying to convince people that the governor who flipped blue areas of Florida is not impressive or beloved?! He is! We all know he is because the votes don’t lie!

I get that Trump and DeSantis will eventually have to go after one another to separate themselves and win a nomination, but whoever is telling Trump these cheap shots at Ron are a good idea is lying to him!

Don, my favorite president, please stop with this. Tell us how YOU can win. Tell us why you have the advantage over DeSantis. Don’t cut down your fellow steadfast AMERICA FIRST conservative by telling people his policies- which are basically the same as yours- are crap. We need you both.

This honestly breaks my heart. Save the shots for the Left, don’t fire into your own tent, especially when DeSantis isn’t even your opponent yet. You’re essentially fighting an imaginary friend at this point!

Folks, we all know 2024 is gonna get ugly but we don’t need to start drawing our own blood 600 days out.

