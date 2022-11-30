Don Mattingly Is Joining The Toronto Blue Jays, Much To The Chagrin Of Yankees Fans

Former New York Yankees great Don Mattingly is heading north of the border to become a coach with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mattingly, the former Dodgers and Marlins manager, will serve as the Blue Jays bench coach, according to an announcement from the team.

OFFICIAL: We're excited to announce that we've hired Don Mattingly as our Bench Coach.



MATTINGLY JOINS A YANKEES DIVISION RIVAL

Mattingly had spent the last 12 seasons managing both the Dodgers and the Marlins before parting ways with Miami this offseason. His career managing record is 443-587 and he led the Dodgers to three division titles.

This is the last thing that Yankees fans want to see. Donnie Baseball is a staple and a beloved fan favorite. Yankees fans didn’t care when he joined the Dodgers or Marlins because they were in the National League. But now the Yankees will have to play against Mattingly multiple times in the American League East as the Blue Jays continue to only get better. Crushing.

Anytime the Yankees don’t win the World Series, their fanbase always calls for a change in the manager. A name that continues to come up is Mattingly, who previously served as a hitting and bench coach with the team. There had been some reports that he could possibly join the Yankees’ YES Network, which obviously won’t happen now.

MATTINGLY IS UP FOR ANOTHER HALL OF FAME BALLOT THIS YEAR

Mattingly’s new job may come in what could be an even better week for the former captain. He is one of eight finalists up for the Hall of Fame through the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot, which is expected to be revealed later this week.

All eyes will be on the committee’s decision as Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling – all highly controversial in the baseball world, appear on the ballot for the second time after never reaching the initial HOF requirement of 75% of votes.

As bench coach, Mattingly will help Blue Jays manager John Schneider, who was the team’s interim manager last year. The team finished behind the Yankees for second place in the AL East with a record of 92-70.