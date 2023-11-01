Don Lemon’s Kamala Harris Halloween Costume Has America Talking

A year after dressing as Meghan Markle for Halloween, former CNN gasbag Don Lemon showed up on social media Tuesday night (allegedly) dressed as Vice President Kamala Harris.

That’s Don’s future husband Tim Malone (they’ve been engaged since 2019…shit or get off the pot, Don…quit stringing Tim along) dressed (allegedly) as Joe Biden hand-in-hand with Miss Vice President.

Yay!

Let’s go to MSNBC’s Joy Reid for her reaction:

For those of you keeping track at home, Don has now spent the last two Halloweens dressed as two of the most despised women in pop culture. According to a September Newsweek poll, Markle has a “net approval rating” of -2. That was down eight points from a June poll.

In July, there was a question over whether Harris was the most unpopular US vice president – ever.

Leave it to a loser like Don to dress up as two losers. Takes one to know two.

Before Don was sacked by CNN, the morning show he was appearing on saw its ratings sink to numbers the network hadn’t seen in a decade. The show was drawing fewer than 400k viewers a day.

