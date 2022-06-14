Don Lemon Even Questioned If Biden Has The Stamina To Run in 2024, Clay Travis Says

Clay Travis highlighted that democrats are now publicly speaking on Biden’s incompetence, including Don Lemon, who asked Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, if Biden is up to the job to run for re-election in 2024.

The OutKick founder continued using OutKick as an example to paint a picture for listeners.

“We have 50 people working at OutKick-ish now,” Clay said.

“We don’t have a single job at my media company that I sold to Fox that Joe Biden could do. Not one,” Clay continued.

Listen to Clay Travis’ full take here: