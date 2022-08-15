Dominant Pitchers in Mariners vs. Angels

I said that I wouldn’t do it. I said I wouldn’t take the Angels in a game anymore. I’m still not convinced I’d do it today – you’ll have to read the article to find out. But, sometimes, when you see a matchup and the value, you almost have to take it, right?

Luis Castillo came over from the Reds right around the deadline and all he had to do for the Mariners in his first two starts was face the Yankees. Easy task, right? Well, it appears that it was for him. He turned in two quality starts and has gone 14.2 innings and allowed just three earned runs. He’s been great and now he faces the Angels – a team that really struggles to do anything successfully. He hasn’t had a ton of experience against them, but he has only allowed two RBIs to their hitters in 22 at-bats.

Shohei Ohtani takes the ball for the Angels. There isn’t much that hasn’t already been written about him in the past couple of years. He’s the reigning MVP, he was a potential Cy Young winner, he’s been a revelation, and he inspires kids to want to be two-way players. He probably is the best asset that Major League Baseball has. However, despite his greatness, the Angels are still just 10-9 in his starts. He has beaten Seattle in his one and only start against the Mariners this season.

I don’t know who wins this game. If I had to bet, I’d say that the Mariners win it. Luckily, we don’t have to bet everything. The game has a low total, just seven runs, but I think this is a 2-1 win for whichever team wins it. I’ll play the under.